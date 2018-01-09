Long Bennington waste site shut down by Environment Agency

A growing waste site near the A1 in Long Bennington has been shut down.

The Environment Agency’s new Prevention and Disruption team has helped colleagues in Lincolnshire to close the site which was run by a company which started operating there in October 2017 and claimed it was taking in waste wood that would be used for incineration.

Officers who attended the site found the waste wood was contaminated with varnishes, glues and coatings and therefore could not be burned safely.

At least two fires started on site during the two months it was operating, generating significant amounts of smoke which caused a nuisance to residents and the nearby A1.

The Environment Agency was able to stop the waste site by adopting a detailed disruption plan, which allowed it to use new enforcement techniques.

The Prevention and Disruption team supports local area enforcement officers by employing specialist techniques to stop suspect operators before they can stockpile huge amounts of waste on sites. Once stockpiled, waste can be a public nuisance until the landowner pays for the clean-up and disposes of the waste legally as required by law.

Mark Rumble, Environment Agency enforcement team leader in Lincolnshire, said: “We are delighted that the prevention and disruption plan that the new team helped us create had the desired effect and the site was shut down within two months. This will stop more waste being deposited on the site and allow us to use our existing enforcement powers to deal with the operator.

“Illegal waste sites are often set up for the purpose of making money. The operator is paid to take away the waste and then avoids the costs of legitimate disposal. They are also known to undercut those who are operating legally and therefore damaging the whole industry.

“Everybody has a part to play to help solve the waste crime problem and make sure waste is managed responsibly. If you see or suspect illegal waste activities, report it anonymously to Crimestoppers or call 0800 555 111.”

Waste crime diverts as much as £1 billion per annum from legitimate business and the treasury. Waste companies, local authorities, businesses and households all have a responsibility to check what happens to their waste. People are legally required to make sure that any waste carrier they use is licensed. They can check by visiting GOV.UK