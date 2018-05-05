Stalemate in Grantham street flood problems

Residents on a Grantham housing estate face further flooding as highways chiefs seek a solution.

For six months, people living on Chatsworth Avenue, off Harrowby Lane, say a spring on a nearby field behind number 21 has burst, leading water to cascade down a hillside when it rains, flooding nearby Chatworth Avenue and surrounding gardens.

They have complained to Lincolnshire County Council several times, who reply there is nothing it can do unless homes are flooded.

One resident said: “During the cold weather and the snow we encountered a few weeks ago, both the paths and road became so dangerous, you couldn’t walk on them because of the water on the paths freezing over.

“This has been an ongoing saga since October last year and we the residents are becoming increasingly concerned that the council are trying to brush this under the carpet in the hope it will fix itself.”

Another resident, who again declined to be identified, also said when it rains, water gushes down the hillside, creating a waterfall.

She also said the county council has tried to contact the landowner but to no success, and it could not act unless lives were threatened.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, confirmed:“We’ve been down to Chatsworth Avenue to investigate, and the water seems to be coming from a spring on private land. We’ve written to the landowner in the past, but without success.

“We have therefore passed this issue onto the local flood and drainage management group for their consideration. This is a partnership of local councils, the water and sewerage companies, the internal drainage board and the Environment Agency. Hopefully, they will be able to work together to find a solution.”