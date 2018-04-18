Village near Grantham in eighth winter flood

Villagers are taking to boating in the centre of Braceby village, between Ropsley and Haceby.

Every time it rains or the snow melts, the Main Street is blocked and it is deep enough for boats.

Resident Chris Shannon took to the water on Easter Monday, after a weekend of heavy rains. The part time geologist, has complained to Lincolnshire County Council about the regular flooding, which occurred for the eighth time this winter last Tuesday, adding this presents a risk to Braceby’s children.

The 67-year-old blames village drains being blocked at the south end of the village.

He said: “It floods every winter, right across the road. The other problem we have this year is the drains are blocked.”

Chris also believes a drain under the road at the south end of the village has collapsed, which will need to be repaired. Other drainage issues also need attending to, such as lower lying land around the site of the former village duck pond and where water is overflowing around some ditches and drains at the south end of the village.

Chris added: “Flooding happens so often here, it’s a fact of life.”

The county council’s local highways manager replied: “We’ve had one report of a blocked culvert in this area and one of our officers will be visiting to investigate whether it’s one of ours. We’re currently dealing with an unusually large number of potholes, so it’s difficult to give a firm timescale for this. While we appreciate that this is frustrating for the resident, it is important we deal with potentially dangerous issues first.”