An environmental company based in Grantham has been nominated for two awards in a national competition.

ZeroSmart has been named as a finalist at the National StartUp Awards this year. The company has been nominated for "Green StartUp" and best "Social Start Up" for the environmental work that it does.

ZeroSmart is a social enterprise that helps people to reduce their carbon footprint. The company plants trees and funds green energy projects across the world.

John Munn and Eliana Vanekova of ZeroSmart. (56091247)

Grantham-born John Munn, founder of ZeroSmart, said: "It is an amazing feeling that ZeroSmart has been recognised out of more than 2,500 applicants. We are looking forward to meeting all the other people doing great things at the awards in June and using this platform to create even more positive change in the world.

John added: "Saving the environment shouldn't have to cost the earth. I am glad that ZeroSmart can do its bit by making environmental action genuinely effective and affordable."

Eliana Vanekova, also a founder of ZeroSmart, said: "I am very honoured that ZeroSmart has been recognised for its contribution to preventing climate change."

A reforestation project supported by ZeroSmart. (56091252)

You can find examples of the projects ZeroSmart funds at https://www.zerosmart.co.uk/our-projects

John and Eliana started ZeroSmart in Grantham during lockdown and it has gone from strength to strength.

The StartUp Awards National Series has been launched to recognise the booming startup scene across the UK which has accelerated since the pandemic began. In 2020, when most of the world was shutting down, more than 400,000 startups were set up in Britain, with similar increases seen in other European countries.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the StartUp Awards National Series, said: “New firms are important for generating economic prosperity, employment opportunities and innovation. Since 2016, the Wales StartUp Awards have celebrated this amazing annual contribution to our economy by entrepreneurs and the impact they have on communities across the nation.

“Given the sheer volume of phenomenal startups we’ve heard from since then, as well as the huge post-pandemic shift in people’s desires to take their career in a new direction and set up a business against the odds, we felt it was the right time to take the programme nationwide. We’ve been blown away by the standard of entries in this first year and truly look forward to crowning the winners in June.”