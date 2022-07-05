An environmental business based in Grantham has won a national start-up award.

ZeroSmart, which helps people to reduce their carbon footprint by funding green energy projects across the world, won Best Social Enterprise Start Up in the National Start Up awards.

The business was set up by Grantham-born John Munn and partner Eliana Vanekova back in 2021.

John Munn and Eliana Vanekova, founders of ZeroSmart. (57744396)

The StartUp Awards National Series debuted this year to highlight the dynamic start-up scene across the country that skyrocketed during the pandemic, with over 2,500 applicants for the awards.

The final was held at the Secret Space in Digbeth, Birmingham, with the awards judged by a panel including successful entrepreneurs such as Stefania Pellegrino of Purely, Tom Walker of Holy Moly Dips and serial entrepreneur Piers Linney.

John and Eliana hope to one day make Grantham the first carbon neutral place in the UK.

John Munn and Eliana Vanekova, founders of ZeroSmart. (57744383)

ZeroSmart funds a wide range of sustainable projects that includes mangrove tree planting in Madagascar and adapting cow food to reduce methane emissions in Denmark.

John said: "It is an absolute honour to be recognised for the environmental and social impact that ZeroSmart has achieved.

"The ZeroSmart community has funded numerous scientific projects that prevent climate change and have planted thousands of trees.

"We look forward to continuing to welcome ordinary people who want to have an extraordinary impact into our community and to have an even bigger positive impact on the environment!"

John Munn and Eliana Vanekova, founders of ZeroSmart. (57744390)

Eliana said: "ZeroSmart is making a genuine difference by planting and protecting trees worldwide.

"This award celebrates our hard work and achievement so far but there is still some way to go to save the environment.

"We will continue to fund the most impactful projects that do the most good."

The judges of the Best Social Enterprise Start Up category said: "ZeroSmart is on a clear mission to have maximum positive impact.

"The fact that this enterprise is borne out of the creators' frustrations with other carbon footprint reduction services highlights that ZeroSmart is genuinely looking to solve a problem and do it transparently and effectively."

To find out more, visit: https://www.zerosmart.co.uk/our-projects

Got a story? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk