It will be decided if a proposed solar farm on a 26 hectare site will require an environmental impact assessment.

A planning application has been submitted by Wardell Armstrong LLP on behalf of GS Ignis Ltd, requesting South Kesteven District Council's opinion on whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) would be needed for a proposed 27 megawatt solar farm at Washdyke Farm in Billingborough Road, Folkingham.

The proposed 26-hectare site sits south east of the A15 and west of Mareham Lane.

A photo of the side site towards the west from Mareham Lane. Credit: Wardell Armstrong (60070308)

The proposed development will be constructed on "very good quality" Grade 2 farmland to the north and Grade 3 "good to moderate quality" to the south.

Agricultural use would continue throughout the life of the proposed solar farm.

The application said: "The Applicant has worked with farmers and landowners to identify potential solar sites throughout the UK.

A proposed layout of the solar farm. Credit: Wardell Armstrong (60070304)

"All potential sites are screened against a range of common constraints and only those considered to be as close to being ‘constraint-free’, within a sufficiently viable distance from a grid connection and suitable for the nature of the proposed development have been entered into the planning process."