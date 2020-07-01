Environmentally hazardous motor oil drum pulled from River Witham at Grantham
Published: 13:50, 01 July 2020
| Updated: 13:53, 01 July 2020
A motor oil drum with the potential to cause significant environmental damage was pulled from the River Witham on Tuesday morning.
It was removed following an emergency call-out by Grantham RiverCare volunteers, after several bikes were spotted in the water.
A volunteer said: "Because of the low level of water these can cause a flood risk so we made sure we swiftly removed them.
