An equestrian ride has been organised through Martson and Gelston to raise awareness of the care that needs to be taken when passing horses on the roads.

The ride, which is part of the Pass Wide and Slow campaign, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 18.

The campaign aims to educate road users on proper practice around horses on the road.

The ride will take place on September 18 through Marston. Credit: Pass Wide and Slow (58757147)

A spokesperson from the campaign said: "Our aim is to gain attention and educate non-equestrians in a pleasant way without resorting to demonstrations on how to pass horses safely on the roads so we can all get home safely."

This message is even more important this year with the changes to the Highway Code that came into effect on January 29, 2022.

There will be more than 200 rides being held throughout the UK and Ireland as part of the campaign.

To find out more details, email Lisa Poynton at ljk975@hotmail.com and quote Ride 120.

The ride will start and end in Marston, and all cyclists and horse riders are welcome.