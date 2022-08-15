The A1 has closed after a group of horses escaped onto the road.

Three horses are trotting into the direction of traffic on the A1 at South Witham, heading towards Peterborough.

Highways England has closed the road this afternoon (August 15) so that the horses can be rescued.

A1 stock photo (11320173)

People are asked to take care if they are travelling in the area.

We've received reports of a number of escaped horses on the #A1. They are believed to be in the northbound carriageway going southbound towards Peterborough. Highways will be closing the road to allow for the safe capture of the horses. Incident 226 of today. pic.twitter.com/si5rgDQ5M8 — Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) August 15, 2022

Have you got a story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.