A1 closed as horses escape near South Witham
Published: 14:45, 15 August 2022
| Updated: 14:45, 15 August 2022
The A1 has closed after a group of horses escaped onto the road.
Three horses are trotting into the direction of traffic on the A1 at South Witham, heading towards Peterborough.
Highways England has closed the road this afternoon (August 15) so that the horses can be rescued.
People are asked to take care if they are travelling in the area.
