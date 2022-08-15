Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

A1 closed as horses escape near South Witham

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:45, 15 August 2022
 | Updated: 14:45, 15 August 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

The A1 has closed after a group of horses escaped onto the road.

Three horses are trotting into the direction of traffic on the A1 at South Witham, heading towards Peterborough.

Highways England has closed the road this afternoon (August 15) so that the horses can be rescued.

A1 stock photo (11320173)
A1 stock photo (11320173)

People are asked to take care if they are travelling in the area.

Have you got a story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.

Animals Grantham Traffic and Travel Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE