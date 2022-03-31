Three weeks of works are needed to improve and repair the main route through a village near the A1.

Patching and resurfacing works will be carried out in the village of Little Bytham in High Street and Little Bytham Road Road, starting in April.

The incoming set of works are being carried out in one stretch to ensure the least amount of disruption for residents and road users.

The two locations of the works in Little Bytham. Credit: LCC (55818977)

The works will be carried out in two locations within the village. The first part will see the High Street from the Village Hall to the B1176 Station Road junction tended to whilst the second includes the stretch of Little Bytham Road from Hollywell Road to New Estate.

The work on the High Street will start on April 13 and is due to finish on April 14, whilst the second phase will begin on April 19 and is due to end on May 6.

There will be no works or road closures from April 15 to 18 inclusive because of the Easter Bank Holiday.

The location of the High Street works in red, with the diversion route in blue. (55818980)

The works will be carried out between 7.30am and 5.30pm with a road closure and diversion route installed and maintained over 24 hours for the duration of the patching and resurfacing.

Karen Cassar, assistant director of highways, said: “Whilst this diversion will cause some inconvenience in the village, we are very aware of the important need for these works to go ahead and doing these two areas together is the best solution.

“By scheduling the essential maintenance as we have, it will mean ultimately less disruption and a shorter amount of time with traffic management in place.

"Little Bytham will be able to get back to normal road usage much more quickly than may have been the case if the works were split across different dates.

The location of the Little Bytham Road works in red, with the diversion route in blue. (55818983)

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience while these works are carried out.”