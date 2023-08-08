A Grantham estate agent has won a special recognition award.

Hannah Spratley, lettings coordinator at Belvoir Grantham, has received a Gold Special Recognition Award in the allAgents Peoples Award for Customer Service.

Hannah, who has worked at Belvoir for eight years, said: “I am delighted to receive this special recognition award as it is based entirely on feedback from clients rating and sharing their customer service experiences.

Hannah Spratley is 'delighted' to win the award.

“I am very thankful to those that have taken the time to share their experiences and mention my name within the testimonials.”

Hannah was recently promoted to assistant manager to support branch manager Carly French.

Carly said: “This is a wonderful accolade for Hannah, with her recently being promoted and winning this prestigious award.”

Belvoir Grantham is in St Peter’s Hill.