An estate agent has supported the homeless and vulnerable in the area over Christmas by donating food to a local charity.

William H. Brown, based on the High Street, has collected generous food donations from customers for the Grantham Passage to help it provide for people in need over the Christmas period.

Staff presented the donations to Andy Maddison, chair of Grantham Passage.

William H Brown donates food and gifts to Grantham Passage for Christmas. Pictured from left are staff George Dudley, Sophie Hindmarch, Amanda Hoskins, and Eleanor Jackson with Andy Maddison, chair of Grantham Passage. (53925777)

Andy said the charity was supporting those in need in two different ways. It was providing a full Christmas dinner together with gifts for up to 80 people on Christmas Day and supporting 34 families (130 people) each week with food parcels, supplying a Christmas hamper of food which enabled them to cook a full works Christmas dinner as a family at home on Christmas Day, together with gifts as well.

Andy said: “I would like to thank William H Brown for all the hard work they have put in to this collection. It will go to around 200 people, including children. It’s fantastic.”

Amanda Hoskins, William H Brown branch partner, said: “We are really pleased to support the local community. After 2018 coronavirus made it really difficult, so we are so pleased to be able to support the community again and would like to thank all those people who made donations.”