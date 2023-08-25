A Grantham estate agent has shaved his head and is helping to raise money for a charity that supports one of his best friends.

Tony Ruby shaved his head on Wednesday (August 23) to support his friend Jon Chadwick, who suffers from alopecia.

Jon is raising money for Alopecia UK, and with the help and support of Tony, they have already exceeded their target of £300, as the fundraiser is already at £1,130.

Jon Chadwick (left) and Tony Ruby (right).

Tony said: “One of my best mates has struggled with this for months and it’s made life really challenging and tough.

“We wanted to try and help raise awareness of the issue that is often suffered by many and silently, it affects men and women and many who don’t know what to do and suffer with the anxiety of social situations.

“So, we wanted to break this and do something positive with something that can be seen to be so negative.”

On his fundraising page, Jon said he wanted to turn his “hair-raising situation” into an opportunity to support a cause “close” to his heart.

He said: “They're doing some amazing work to make life brighter for those who, like me, are dealing with alopecia.

“And I've got a plan, I'm challenging you to be a part of this adventure by making a small donation to the cause.”

Jon Chadwick when Tony was having his head shaved.

Tony also challenged their friend Jonathan Saint that if the target reached £850 that he would also shave his head, however the target has now exceeded that amount.

If anyone would like to donate to the fundraiser, go to https://www.facebook.com/donate/672923494895162/10159989890209302/.

Alopecia UK is a small national charity working to improve the lives of those who suffer with alopecia.