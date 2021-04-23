Estate agent takes down property photo after flags cause offence

An estate agent has taken down a picture from its website after a complaint about it showing a flag featuring a swastika, which was a symbol of Nazi Germany.

Grantham estate agent Newton Fallowell took down the photograph (shown above) this week, taken inside a property for sale in Hough-on-the-Hill. A number of other flags are also seen hung on walls in the room featured, including a Union Jack.

The photo was brought to the Journal’s attention by Sam Wallace on Twitter. She said such photos should be filtered out by companies before they are put on their sites.

An image from the property site which shows flags, left, which caused offence. (46455090)

A spokesman for Newton Fallowell said: “We do not have a set policy for circumstances such as this, but as a general rule if any property image we publish has the potential to cause offence we will temporarily withdraw it pending investigation.

“We have been made aware of such an incident and an investigation is in hand.”