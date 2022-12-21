A Grantham estate agents is celebrating after winning three awards.

Belvoir Grantham, located in St Peters Hill, has won two allAgents awards, which are the Best Lettings Branch of the Year in Grantham and Best Lettings Branch of the Year in NG31.

The estate agents has also been awarded the British Property Award for Grantham for a third successive year.

The Belvoir Grantham team (61486316)

On the allAgents awards win, Carly French, branch manager of Belvoir Grantham, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised at this year’s allAgents awards.

"It means so much to us as we know it's based entirely on feedback from clients rating and sharing their customer service experiences.

"We take our levels of customer service very seriously. Each member of my team works tirelessly all year to stand out from other agents, offering a unique and personal customer service that’s unlike any others in the area and this proves we are delivering what we promise.

"I’m incredibly proud of the awards won year on year for the branch."

The allAgents awards are based on reviews posted from September 1 until August 31 the following year for the agents and branch awards. The agent then must meet a minimum review target of allAgents four star brand, which is an average rating of 3.5 or above.

On the British Property Award win, Carly added: "Our team performed outstandingly throughout the extensive judging period, which focused on customer service levels. Belvoir Grantham have now been shortlisted for a number of national awards which will be announced shortly."