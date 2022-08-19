Team members from Newton Fallowell estate agents in Grantham are embarking on a sponsored walk to raise money for charity.

The team will be walking 23 miles around Rutland Water on Sunday, September 4, in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

So far, they have raised £1,305.

The team members of Newton Fallowell in Grantham embarking on the sponsored walk. Credit: British Heart Foundation (58755022)

Jennie Meadows, 38, lettings manager of the estate agents, said: "It is a really good charity and they raise loads of money for research. It is also a charity close to our hearts.

"Hopefully the weather will be nice, and it will be nice to have some team bonding for everyone as they can talk on the way round and make it go quicker."

The members taking part in the walk are Christine Edwards, Justyna Gill, Georgia Marsden, Kal Markutis, Emma Collingwood, Jo Goodriche, James Oldbury, Caroline Bayram and managing director David Spackman.

If you would like to donate to the fundraising, go to www.justgiving.com/team/NFGrantham.

Jennie added: "Any help would be amazing in support of the British Heart Foundation as it means a lot to us as a office as some of the team have been directly affected by it."