A Grantham estate and lettings agency has made a Christmas donation to Grantham Foodbank.

Belvoir Grantham has donated a further seven crates to the foodbank, in Greyfriars, adding to the 101.9kg of food already donated by staff since August.

In addition, they have also made a monetary donation of £400 to support the foodbank’s important work.

Belvoir Lettings presented their donation to Grantham Foodbank. (43595440)

The donation will help the most vulnerable people currently living in the Grantham area and will go some way to providing them with essential items of food over the forthcoming festive period.

Carly French, branch manager of Belvoir Grantham, said: “The community spirit has been fantastic and we regularly receive food donations from clients, local businesses and staff members.

“We are thrilled our donation will contribute towards helping a large number of local people who are facing a food crisis or who may be struggling during this difficult time.”

Brian Hanbury, foodbank co-ordinator, said: “A massive thank you to Belvoir Grantham for the monetary donation of £400 which will be turned into food worth £2000.

“In total, with the food donated from Belvoir, it will provide in the region of 440 meals, which is truly appreciated. Part of what Belvoir is doing is what makes our community great!”