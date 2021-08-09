Residents living on a Grantham estate are hosting their second scarecrow festival this month.

A number of scarecrows are already dotted about the Sunningdale estate including fairytale characters, a superhero and even Boris Johnson.

Richard Walker, of Lindrick Close, first came up with the idea last year after seeing a similar festival in his mum's village near Grimsby.

Sunningdale scarecrow festival 2021

He said: "After so much positive participation and feedback, the Sunningdale scarecrow festival is back this August. After the success of last year's festival, it was an obvious choice to make this an annual event.

With most of us home in lockdown last summer I thought it'd be a great way to lift the spirits of people in the area and it certainly did that. It was fantastic seeing families walking around spotting them.

"There's no actual theme to the festival, which I think gives people more creative freedom."

Sunningdale scarecrow festival 2021

The Mayor of Grantham Dean Ward will be judging the competition with prizes donated by The Mayor's Parlour and Londonthorpe & Harrowby Parish Council up for grabs for the best designs.

All scarecrows will be displayed in gardens throughout August. Winners to be announced Saturday, September 4.

