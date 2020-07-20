Home   News   Article

Grantham estate to host its first Scarecrow Festival this summer

By Tracey Davies
Published: 13:01, 20 July 2020
An estate in Grantham is preparing to host its first ever Scarecrow Festival which will take place this summer.

Residents of Sunningdale are being invited to take part in then event between August 1-9.

Richard Walker, of Lindrick Close, Sunningdale came up with the idea after seeing a similar festival in his mum's village near Grimsby.

