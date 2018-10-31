After claiming a ‘bandwagon’ for his ‘Norway for Now’ Brexit idea, Nick Boles says Downing Street and the European Union are working together to ‘kill’ it off.

The Grantham MP has promoted his ‘Better Brexit’ idea for some time, which features the UK joining the free trade European Economic Area, like Norway, as a stepping stone towards agreeing a more independent line with Brussels, known as the Canada option.

Critics of Mr Boles’ plan say his ‘Norway for Now’ would keep the UK in the EU’s Single Market and Customs Union, preventing the UK from striking free trade deals, still allowing free movement of people and not respecting the spirit of the 2016 Referendum result.

However, supporters say ‘Norway for Now’ would allow the UK to negotiate a more freer arrangement with the European Union later, something that would better ‘respect’ the wishes of the 2016 Referendum.

Instead, the Prime Minister’s proposals, known as ‘Chequers,’ critics say would technically shackle the UK to the European Union in a ‘soft Brexit’, with the country still having to accepts its rules and obligations, effectively making the UK a ‘vassal’ state.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg reportedly slapped down Mr Boles’ ‘Norway for Now’ proposals as “a little bit difficult.”

Many analysts saw this as meaning that the MP’s proposals were effectively finished, though others pointed out that the Norwegian PM could say little else when she was meeting with Theresa May.

Mr Boles yesterday called the remarks ‘disappointing’ but raised the prospect of the UK increasingly leaving the European Union without a deal, something which the government and others say will cause a variety of problems.

The MP tweeted this morning: “A coordinated effort is underway to kill off the idea of Norway for Now - briefings from No 10 and EU proxies as well as the Norwegian PM. It’s not surprising. They are trying to shore up the PM and shut down any alternative to her deal. Who can blame them?”

He added: “But what happens if Parliament rejects the PM’s deal and passes a motion urging the UK to move into the EFTA (European Free Trade Area) pillar of the EEA while a future relationship is being negotiated? Would they dismiss it out of hand and insist on no deal Brexit? Really?”

The row comes as the Conservative Home website today reported a survey of party members.

Just one-in-ten supported Mr Boles’ Norway-to-Canada plan, but this was more popular than the Prime Minister’s Chequers plan, supported by less than one-in-twelve.

The independent Canada +++ idea was supported by nearly half of Conservative Party members, and just over a fifth supported ‘no deal.’ Only six per cent of Conservatives supported remaining in the EU, according to the survey.