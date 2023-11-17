An advent calendar will encourage people to spread kindness over the festive season.

Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect, set up in memory of Evelyn Gibson who died in April 2022 aged 15, has launched an advent calendar to spread kindness throughout December.

Just like a normal advent calendar, the kindness advent calendar sets out 25 different ways this can be done.

Jenni Swift, mother of Evelyn, said: “Everyone loves an advent calendar.

“It encourages people to remember that Christmas is not just about buying presents and all the commercial stuff, but about 'good will to all men', looking out for our friends, family and neighbours, being kind to strangers and just generally spreading a bit of love and joy where we can.

“Christmas is an especially difficult time for us without Evelyn, and we recognise it is a challenging time for plenty of other people too, for a whole variety of reasons.

“The kindness advent calendar will help us to focus on something positive throughout December. We hope it helps others too.”

Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect was set up by Jenni and Jack after Evelyn sadly lost her battle with mental illness.

The work they do encourages people to spread kindness in any way they can.

Jenni believes that the “world needs more kindness”.

She added: “You never know what others are going through, and how much they might need some kindness to brighten their day.

“You could have a huge impact without even realising. In being kind to others, you're also being kind to yourself too.

“So the kindness advent calendar helps the person taking part too, not just the person on the receiving end of the kindness.”

Also this Christmas, Jenni and Jack will be setting up a ‘Tree of Hope’ at St Wulfram’s Church annual Christmas tree festival.

The tree provides people a “safe place to share their messages of love for their loved ones lost to suicide”.

People can print off the kindness advent calendar by downloading the picture above or visiting Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=317408501044368&set=a.127854283333125.

Jenni and Jack are also encouraging people to use the hashtags #evelynsbutterflyeffect #bekindnesscalendar.