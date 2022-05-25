An evening of opera will take place at Belvoir Castle next month.

On Thursday, June 9, there will be a night of operatic performances taking place in the castle's ballroom.

The evening is being presented by the Wild Arts Ensemble and conducted by Orlando Jopling from 7pm until 10pm.

Belvoir Castle, courtesy of Chris Snowden (55349813)

The evening will follow the journey of four characters, with music from classical composers, world-renowned operas and 20th century musicals.

Guests are invited to bring a picnic and enjoy a feast in the historical formal gardens before the performance begins.

The enchanting atmosphere of the ballroom and its natural acoustic properties will offer a truly unique experience.

More information can be found at https://www.belvoircastle.com/opera-evening/