A live event to help people create positive change in their lives is coming to the town.

Virtual events business Embrace Your Power is holding its first ‘in person’ live event on Saturday August 20 at the Guildhall Ballroom.

The company, which was formed by coach Hattie Green who is herself from Grantham, was founded during the Covid period of lockdowns as a platform to help people to create positive change in their lives.

Hattie Green, founder of Embrace Your Power. (58607815)

A little more than a year since and Embrace Your Power is going from strength to strength, helping people locally, across the country and even overseas.

The Embrace Your Power live event will bring a line-up of interesting and enlightening speakers from 6.30pm until 10.00pm. Speakers and special guests include author, actress and best-selling author Holly Matthews, founder of Next Level Life Jessica McLaren, and Hattie herself.

The event is designed to help guests to understand more about their lives, to learn and discover new things about themselves, and to be inspired by the stories of the speakers and their own life journeys.

Holly Matthews, author of The Happy Me Project. (58607809)

Live music, a DJ and drinks will round the evening off, making it also a social occasion and a chance to celebrate the knowledge gained during the earlier part of the evening.

Hattie said: ”I am excited to be hosting this first ‘in person’ event within my home town of Grantham and would love to offer anyone reading this article 30 per cent off their ticket price. Just quote the code WELLNESS30."

For information and tickets, visit: https://www.eypglobal.co.uk/about-8

Jess McLaren, founder of Next Level Life. (58607812)

