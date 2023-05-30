An organiser behind a coronation event found it a “nice surprise” to receive an award from the Mayor.

Godfrey Mackinder, who helped to organise the Picnic on the Green on May 7, received a Certificate of Appreciation from Councillor Graham Jeal at the Mayor's Making last Thursday (May 25).

Godfrey said: “It was a nice surprise to receive it from the Mayor of Grantham and the Charter Trustees.

Godfrey Mackinder (left) with Mayor of Grantham Councillor Graham Jeal (right). Photo: Ian Selby

“It was very good to deal with the people and we got a good response for the event.

“A lot of people came down on the green to have a picnic and enjoy the entertainment.”

The Picnic on the Green formed part of the town’s celebrations to celebrate the King’s coronation earlier this month.

A number of events, including a parade through town, were held to celebrate.