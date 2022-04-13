An event organised by a local breast cancer survivor has raised almost £3,500 for charity.

Into The Light was held on April 9 at Grantham Cricket Club by Rachael Bradley, a co-founder of local support group Breast Friends Grantham, raising just shy of £3,500 for Breast Cancer Now and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

With 140 guests attending, the night featured entertainment from professional singers and dancers from the area who kindly donated their time.

Rachael Bradley with Coun Kelham Cooke. (56062191)

Among the performers was Relight My Choir, fronted by Kelly Warner, with a luxury raffle and silent auction raising money, with prizes donated by local businesses.

Rachael said: "The evening was a huge success with around 140 guests attending; full of tears, laughter and dancing.

"The cricket club were fabulous hosts and nothing was too much trouble; a great venue for events!

The evening, held at the cricket club, was full of tears, laughter and dancing. (56062194)

"It was brilliant, I'm so pleased."

A friend of Rachael's from BMW at Boston bought a table for NHS staff to attend, including people who helped Rachael through her chemotherapy when she had breast cancer.

Rachael said: "It was really emotional. I don't know how I got through my speech. I wouldn't have been able to do it without them."

"The evening could not have gone ahead if it weren’t for so many pulling together to help me. Peri Johnson of Element Events UK, Amanda Garrett, Grantham Estates, Lorraine Vaughan, Caroline Rowlett, Make My Day Venue Dressing, Nettl of Grantham & Newark, Print Hub, Emily’s Kitchen and Listers BMW (Boston) who sponsored a table for some wonderful NHS heroes.

Into the Light raised just shy of £3,500 for charity. (56062188)

"As well as unrequited support from my work colleagues, friends and family."

Rachael, who works in the tenancy services team at South Kesteven District Council, was also joined by some of her colleagues, as well as chief executive of SKDC, Karen Bradford, leader Councillor Kelham Cooke and cabinet member for people and safer communities Coun Annie Mason.

Next years’ event is already in the planning stages with a date set of June 10 2023. and will raise funds for Breast Friends Grantham and St Barnabas Hospice. It is set to include a family festival day.