A welcome event was held for Ukrainian refugees who are staying in and around the Grantham area.

On Saturday (June 25), over 100 adults and 25 children attended the Jubilee Church Life Centre for a gathering of Ukrainian refugees and many of the host families who have made them feel so welcome.

Also present were some of the workers involved in engaging with and teaching English to the Ukrainians plus some of the regular patrons of the café based in the Jubilee centre.

Jubilee Church Life Centre hosted a gathering of Ukrainian refugees and many of the host families who have made them feel so welcome. (57639431)

Pat Whittaker, of Jubilee Church Life Centre, said: "This was an important opportunity for the growing Ukrainian community to meet and support one another during this difficult time.

"It also gave the host families a chance to listen to each others’ experiences and make new friends and connections with similar people.

"The Ukrainian ladies began by showing a powerful video presentation that graphically reminded us of the seriousness of the situation in the Ukraine and why so few adult males from the Ukraine were present, which makes the ladies’ outwardly happy smiles and warmth all the more remarkable.

"Next, a video of the times before the invasion, which showed just how enchanting Ukraine is as a country; then we were entertained by some wonderful songs, including a beautiful, melancholic, acapella version of a traditional folk song."

After this, the guests all enjoyed a spread of typical Ukrainian cuisine, including honey cake which was presented as a thank you to the people who have welcomed their unexpected guests.

Pat continued: "Finally, some Ukrainian dancing and the offer of a quick lesson, a challenge bravely taken on by two hosts.

"Overall, the event demonstrated the amazing support being given by the people of Grantham and the surrounding area and the thanks and gratitude of our Ukrainian guests.

"It was lovely to see them and their children able to enjoy the love and support of so many well-wishers.

"Jubilee would like to thank National Lottery Community Fund for their generous support to help us hold this event."

