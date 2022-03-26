Eventing Spring Carnival replaces popular Belton Horse Trials

A new Spring Carnival event will be replacing the popular Belton Horse Trials.

From Friday, April 1 to Sunday, April 3, at Thoresby Park, Nottinghamshire, the event will bring together the country's leading event riders competing for major spoils.

Organiser Stuart Buntine, of BEDE Events, said: "We are delighted that momentum is now gathering at a pace for The Eventing Spring Carnival and would encourage all those who used to come along to Belton to enjoy a day at Thoresby Park.

Eventing Spring Carnival (55668691)

Stuart added: "The estate is a fantastic setting and as well as top class eventing action there is something for all members of the family to enjoy."

Riders for the event include the 2021 gold medal Olympic team members Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen, with their star rides, Ballaghmor Class, London 52 and Toledo De Kerser.

The gold medal winning team, and individual gold, silver and bronze medallists from last year’s Europeans will also be there, with Nicola Wilson, Piggy March, Sarah Bullimore and Ros Canter all set to compete at this exciting new venue.

Eventing Spring Carnival (55668676)

Sections for the event include international 2*S and Novice on Warner Hotels Friday; international 3*, Intermediate and Open Intermediate on Invested Saturday and Lycetts Grantham Cup (International 4*) and Advanced on Lycetts Sunday.

However there will be plenty of fun for the whole family as there will also be a miniature railway and vintage fairground attractions with stalls, such as hook a duck and chair-o-planes.

The team from Tournament Ground Activity Centre will be in attendance to provide expertise on axe and knife throwing and Archery.

There will also be demonstrations and games from the Thoresby Polo Club on the Sunday, and Grantham Classic Car Club will be hosting a classic car rally.

Eventing Spring Carnival (55668686)

There will also be a dog show, Shire Horse plaiting, craft demonstrations and music from the Moonshiners on the Saturday and Sunday.

More information can be found at https://www.bede-events.co.uk/

Belton Horse Trials were discontinued in 2019.