'Events and festivals will mark this year' at St Wulfram's Church in Grantham

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s Church

Well 2019 has certainly been interesting, which, of course, means that 2020 is going to be even more interesting.

Over the past month I certainly had my faith in humanity restored with over 30 people sleeping out to raise money for the emergency homeless shelter which the churches and myself hope to become a reality soon, but also with the overwhelming number of people who have volunteered to help those who are homeless to get a safe, dry and warm bed for the night sleeping in either St Wulfram’s, Harrowby Lane Methodist or St Mary’s Roman Catholic churches.

This year at St Wulfram’s we mark the 1,300th anniversary of the death of Wulfram, a French saint who gave up his rich life as an Archbishop to become a missionary. His new life was one of service and humility, which is something St Wulfram’s and other churches are trying to mirror here in Grantham.

Central to the Christian life is, of course, the belief in an all loving God who showed himself to humanity in the person of Jesus, and from this comes a life of service in showing everyone the love of God for all people.

Wulfram did this, and amongst all the events and festivals which will mark this year – community arts and music festivals, the new vintage festival, an environmental conference, the regular beer festival, and to close the year a Festival of Angels – we hope that you will see a real concern for our collective wellbeing and an opportunity to celebrate all that we are in Grantham.

As a priest I suffer from this thing called hope and I sincerely hope that we all, as the people of God, welcome all the many opportunities which will come our way, be close to those who are sick, in any kind of need, so that we may show the love of God in the heart of Grantham.

May God bless you all as you begin this new year of opportunity, change and celebration.

