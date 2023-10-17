Several events will explore the district’s “rich military heritage”.

A talk at Wyndham Park on Friday, November 20, will offer people the chance to learn about the role Grantham's Heroes Commemorative Orchard played in World War Two.

This will form part of Apple Week celebrations at the park, leading up to the annual International Apple Day on Saturday, October 21.

Events in Wyndham Park will explore South Kesteven's military heritage.

Visitors will learn about the contribution made during 1944 of the United States Army Air Force Troop Carrier Command, whose airfields encircled Grantham, and the heroism of allied airborne troops.

Set across 3.75 acres in Wyndham Park, the orchard includes 75 heritage-variety apple, plum and cherry trees.

This marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, as well as South Kesteven’s role in D-Day and the battle of Arnhem.

Speakers will include Elizabeth Bowskill, chair of Wyndham Park Forum which coordinated orchard funding and maintained the orchard during and after planting, and Debbie Nicholls, the council’s Armed Forces office who originated the project.

The talk will be followed by a Q&A session and guided walk around the orchard.

Apple Week will also include an apple trail across the park.

The events are free to attend and tickets are available through www.guildhallartscentre.com.

The talk will begin at 11am on the day.