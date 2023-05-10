In our tenth and final ‘Inspirational Women’ feature, we talk to landlady Katrina Glover.

Only two years ago, Katrina and her husband, Nigel, decided to take over The Lord Harrowby pub, in Dudley Road, Grantham.

Despite having no experience of owning a pub before this, The Lord Harrowby has since been named CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Pub of the Year for Grantham two years in a row, and was also named as CAMRA Pub of the Year for Lincolnshire last year.

Katrina Glover, landlady of The Lord Harrowby Pub, in Grantham.

Running a pub is “hard work” but Katrina “wouldn’t change it for the world”, she said.

She added: “I enjoy the conversation with people in the community.

“One minute I could be talking to the mayor and the next I could be just talking to someone off the streets.

“It’s the community and communication with everybody. I just love it.”

Previously, Katrina owned a care business.

However, after her son was in a car accident and was being treated in London, she moved to the capital to care for him.

As he got better and she didn’t need to care for him, she decided to take over a pub.

She said: “It’s something you have to give 100 per cent because if you don’t, it won’t work.

“We have succeeded so well, which is really good.”

The Lord Harrowby is renowned for being a real ale pub, which Katrina said is “definitely a man's world”.

She said: “Some customers get quite shocked when they come in asking for advice and I give it to them and they’re like, ‘oh, she does know what she’s on about’.

“There are some comments said in a joking way.

“It’s all done in tongue and cheek, but you have to be quite strong to deal with it.

“You have to have an opinion and everyone knows quite quickly here that Katrina is the boss.”

In 2017, a survey conducted by The Change Group, a hospitality recruiter, revealed that the number of female licence holders had fallen by 44 per cent in the five years prior.

CAMRA claimed women “suffered widespread discrimination and oppression within brewing and drinking culture” and there was still a “long way to go” to have women taking the lead in the industry.

Within CAMRA, women only made up 20 per cent of the membership in 2021.

As a member of CAMRA, Katrina agreed more needed to be done to get women into this industry.

She said: “We’re in 2023 and women are able to be leaders.

“I have a daughter and I encourage her all of the time to have a voice.

“She will always say to me you’re one of the strongest women I’ve ever known.

“I try to encourage women that they should be able to lead and they should be able to go into that big wide world of men and do whatever they want.

“I go down to that cellar and lift the barrels all by myself, exactly like a man.”

Although it may be perceived as a “man’s world”, women who want to work in the industry should still “go for it”, said Katrina.

She concluded: “Working behind a bar doesn’t mean you have to be this or that.

“Back in the day it used to be you would get a little blonde behind the bar but it’s not like that anymore.

“I think it [the industry] needs to have more women, more women leaders and more women out there to stand tall and say ‘I’m as good as you’.”