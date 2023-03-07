An ex-FA linesman was surprised with a second phone call from one of the "best ever" referees.

Reg Jackson was surprised with a phone call from ex-Premiership referee Keith Hackett.

This was organised by Rob Dixon, who first met Reg 25 years ago, and who also arranged another phone call with ex-Premier League referee Mark Halsey last month.

Rob Dixon (left) with Reg Jackson (right) whilst on the phone to ex-Premiership referee Keith Hackett. (62832068)

Rob said: "Well, the first surprise for Reg Jackson went well which was a surprise conversation with ex-Premiership referee Mark Halsey a month ago.

"However the second surprise to a man I respect so much was nothing short of amazing.

"I arranged this with Keith Hackett one of the Premierships best ever referees to have a conversation with Reg, unbeknown to Reg I said I was going to pop in and have a catch up over a cup of tea with him."

Reg is registered blind and attends the BHive Community Centre's Social Eyes group on Thursday's where Rob sees him as he is a volunteer with the community centre.

Reg was unaware who Rob was ringing and when Reg asked who it was, Rob explained that it was Keith Hackett and "Reg could not get the phone off me quick enough", added Rob.

Rob said: "It began and went on and on and on and on. I could have gone home and come back and they would still be talking, the call lasted 40 minutes.

"Reg handed me the phone back as I said thanks to Keith. I looked across and Reg was in tears.

"All he whispered was 'memories, what great memories'.

"What an experience for a good old friend and a man I have so much respect for."

Keith Hackett began refereeing in local leagues in Sheffield and the South Yorkshire during the 1960's.

One of his most notable matches that he refereed was the 1981 FA Cup final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

He is considered one of the top 100 referees of all time in a list conducted by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.