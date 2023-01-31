An ex-FA linesman was surprised to receive a phone call from a retired Premier League referee.

Reg Jackson, who is very well-known in Grantham and national football circles, had the pleasure to speak to Mark Halsey, who was a Premier League referee for 14 years.

This was arranged by Grantham volunteer Rob Dixon, who first met Reg 25 years ago. Reg was a mentor to him when he was a qualified referee.

Reg Jackson on the phone with Mark Halsey. Photo: Rob Dixon (62158509)

Reg is now registered blind and attends the BHive Community Centre's Social Eyes group on Thursday's where Rob see's him as he is a volunteer with the community centre.

Rob said: "Reg knows many people and many know Reg Jackson. I have to thank Reg a lot for mentoring me and getting me appointments on some senior level games.

"I set myself a challenge to arrange a telephone conversation with a top FA referee. I sent messages and emails, not really getting much response.

"However I contacted the amazing ex-Premiership referee Mark Halsey on Twitter. His response was quick and it was that he would love to to help me.

"With a little bit of planning I arranged to visit Reg for a catch up. I turned up and started chatting, catching up on old times and there were some teams and names mentioned.

"As he couldn’t see the phone I secretly called Mark Halsey and then said to Reg that I had someone that wanted to speak to him."

Reg questioned who this was and Rob told him that it was Mark. Reg was left shocked.

Rob added: "One really interesting conversation between them was about VAR. I will not divulge the conversation but like most it was there was lots of room for improvement."

Mark Halsey was a national list referee for the football league from the mid 1990's until 1999. He was promoted to a Premier League referee in 1999.

One of his notable matches where he was referee includes the 2008 League Cup final between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, where Tottenham won 2-1 in extra time.