An ex-FA linesman has met up with a former Premiership referee.

Earlier this year, Reg Jackson was surprised by Rob Dixon with a phone call from ex-Premiership referee Keith Hackett.

Rob wondered how he could top the phone call and he did this by arranging for Keith and Reg to meet in person.

Reg Jackson and Keith Hackett spoke for three hours about their footballing memories.

Rob took Reg to meet Keith at The Tankersley Manor Hotel, near Sheffield, where the two spoke for three hours about football.

Rob said: “{They spoke] about games, grounds, officials, managers, players and more.

“I was in awe of both of them for what they had achieved in their football careers.

“The only use I could be was by ordering teas and a sandwich while they reminisced.

Left to right: Rob Dixon, Reg Jackson and Keith Hackett.

“What an amazing memory Reg has as names just kept rolling out. Absolutely amazing.

“After three hours I had to part them as we had to get on the road.

“Both enjoyed it immensely, the time they spent together as it had been over 30 years since they last met.”

After Rob dropped Reg home, he thanked him for an “amazing day”.

Reg then said: “I am going to sit and think about the many names and friends that we discussed and reminisce on some of the times we had officiating.

“Then I will shed a few tears of those incredible memories.

Keith Hackett (left) and Reg Jackson (right).

“Tears of joy and such happy memories.”

Reg mentored Rob at the beginning of his refereeing career and has known him for many years.

Reg is registered blind and sadly earlier this year, his wife passed away.