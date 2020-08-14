Home   News   Article

Exam results bring dismay to Grantham's ‘Covid generation’

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:38, 14 August 2020
 | Updated: 10:40, 14 August 2020

Hundreds of Grantham area students received their A-level results yesterday (Thursday), following a dramatic end to the school year.

Students of King’s School, Priory Ruskin Academy, Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, Walton Academy and Sir William Robertson Academy, in Welbourn, collected their results, with disappointment following for many.

The traditional exams were scrapped by the Government in the spring, as part of the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more
CoronavirusEducationGrantham

More by this author

Marie Bond

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE