Hundreds of Grantham area students received their A-level results yesterday (Thursday), following a dramatic end to the school year.

Students of King’s School, Priory Ruskin Academy, Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, Walton Academy and Sir William Robertson Academy, in Welbourn, collected their results, with disappointment following for many.

The traditional exams were scrapped by the Government in the spring, as part of the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.