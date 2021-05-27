Excitement as Fun farm and Grantham Bowl reopens

A children’s indoor soft play area reopened at the weekend after being closed for six months.

Fun Farm, on Dysart Road, Grantham, was able to open its doors on Saturday as part of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

It comes as businesses, such as pubs and restaurants, were permitted to open for inside trading from May 17.

Grantham Bowl (47599267)

Despite restrictions being eased, the family-run business is implementing a phased return until restrictions are hopefully lifted altogether on June 21.

Karen Slator, who owns the popular soft play centre and neighbouring bowling alley Grantham Bowl with husband Albert, says she is delighted to be back after a challenging year.

She said: “It’s been wonderful to see how excited the children are. At the moment we are just opening at the weekends and during the school holidays until we hear more about what is going to happen next month. The reopening has gone very well. We are getting fully booked up and everyone seems happy to be back.”

Funfarm reopened on Saturday. (47574906)

Customers are still being advised to adhere to Covid guidelines.

Karen added: “We are still operating at 40 per cent capacity and so people need to book online to avoid any disappointment. We are running three two-hour play sessions a day but are unable to provide food with the exception of coffee, teas and packaged refreshments.

“However, customers can still pre-order a meal at the bowling alley after their play session finishes. This means that children can enjoy two hours of uninterrupted play.”

Kerry set up Grantham Fun Farm more than 20 years ago before also taking over as owner of Grantham Bowl, which reopened on Thursday, six years ago.

Karen added: The bowling alley is open Thursday through to Sunday until restrictions are lifted. Customers are advised to book ahead as we are only able to open half the lanes to adhere to social distancing guidelines.”