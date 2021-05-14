Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that the country will continue on its ‘roadmap to freedom’ with further lifting of restrictions.

Monday, May 17 will mark the start of step three of the Prime Minister’s plan to cautiously lift Covid restrictions.

Indoor entertainment business, such as cinemas, museums, theatres and soft play areas can all reopen as a result.

Tatenda Chipunza, Amy Chipunza, Navarna Ashton, Claire Wright and Grace Museve. (14512476)

A key change coming from Monday concerns rules on mixing indoors, with pubs and restaurants notably allowed to have indoor customers from Monday. People will also be allowed to meet in groups of under 30 outdoors. And indoors, the rule of six still applies or the limit of two households.

Table service will still be in place in pubs, cafes and restaurants to avoid queuing at the bar. Joe Walker, of the Fox and Hounds, is gearing up to reopen the Old Somerby pub next week.

He said that his priority was getting the pub open and making sure everyone felt safe and happy, before hinting at the possibility of bringing live music to the pub further down the line.

The Fox and Hounds at Old Somerby. (41803682)

When asked if he was looking forward to reopening, Joe said: “Without a doubt. Being off for almost a year. I’ve done it all my life and I’m not giving up now. It’s fantastic, really good to be getting open.”

With cinemas permitted to reopen from Monday, Savoy Grantham announced that they would be reopening their doors after six months of closure.

Manager Thomas Crook said “We are incredibly excited to reopen our cinema for the people of Grantham once again.

“We have a fantastic list of movies lined up for the upcoming weeks and rest of the summer.”

The Savoy cinema in Grantham is set to reopen next week. (43655817)

To ensure the cinema is a safe environment for all, movie start and end times will be staggered to reduce crowding in the foyer.

May 17 will also herald a return to theatres and indoor sporting arenas.

As a theatre over the past 12 months, Grantham’s Guildhall has adapted its usual programme and moved to online events, hosting many successful performances and workshops.

The Savoy cinema in Grantham reopens this week. (41151276)

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, the cabinet member for culture and visitor economy at SKDC, said: “The Arts and Cultural Services team will resume a wider programme of activities over the coming months. We look forward to entertaining audiences and welcoming visitors, in person, very soon.”

One of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic has been indoor soft play centres. Owners and parents alike will surely be excited at the prospect of reopening.

Tatenda Chipunza, owner of Imagination Town, said: “We are just really happy that we have a reopening date and have been preparing to welcome everyone back. It’s been a year like no other where we have had to navigate through challenges we have not faced before.

Grantham Museum (3338134)

“We will ensure to continue to follow government guidelines on social distancing and we have reduced our numbers from 20 children to 15 to ensure that they all have more space to play.”

Grantham Museum can also reopen from Monday after spending six months closed to the public.

Fund-raising director, Amanda Schonhut,said: “We are terribly excited at the prospect of being able to open again. It’s important to have places to go within your local area that make you aware of your local heritage and history.”

Grantham Museum relies on public donations and receives no funding from local authorities.