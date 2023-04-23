The recently added surgery hub at Grantham Hospital is the focus of this month's health column, written by Vel Sakthivel, orthopaedic consultant and clinical director of surgery division at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust. He writes:

The last six months have been particularly exciting for our surgical team at Grantham and District Hospital.

If you have passed by on Manthorpe Road or visited the hospital, you may have noticed the blue, white and grey building to the right hand side of the Emergency Department as you look towards the entrance.

This is the home of our two new £5.3m theatres, which opened in November and allow us to deliver care in state-of-the-art facilities.

Having two additional theatres on the site gives us more capacity to carry out more operations and helps patients to be seen quicker across a number of our clinical specialties.

But it’s not just the new building that we’re really proud of.

It is our ambition to establish Grantham as a centre of excellence for elective surgery for the whole of Lincolnshire and last month we were one of the first eight surgical hubs in the country to receive accreditation.

This accreditation recognises that we have met the high standards in clinical and operational practice set out by NHS England, in collaboration with the Royal College of Surgeons of England and supported by the Royal College of Anaesthetists.

Surgical hubs are separated from emergency services, giving dedicated space and beds for elective (planned) procedures to take place.

In Grantham, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust started to pilot this approach in August 2018 and the model was instrumental in supporting the continued delivery of elective care during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The elective hub is also supporting us to achieve better outcomes for our patients, such as reducing the length of stay for patients who come into hospital for hip replacements.

Our progress in reducing waiting times in some specialties means we have also been able to offer support to neighbouring NHS organisations outside of Lincolnshire so their patients can receive the care they need as soon as possible.

The surgical hub accreditation is not the only accolade received by Grantham and District Hospital, with orthopaedic teams also awarded with the National Joint Registry’s Quality Data Provider Award in recent months.

It’s also less than a year since the hospital hosted the UK’s first double keyhole minimally invasive hip replacement surgery.

We’re really proud of the fantastic work our teams are doing at Grantham to support our patients and their families, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve in our next six months.