A Grantham-based bird food and accessory manufacturer has acquired an exclusive contract with a leading garden centre retail group.

Henry Bell Wild Bird Care, based on Dysart Road, has announced that it will produce the Blue Diamond Group’s own label wild bird food products as well as supplying its full wild bird care range.

As of this month, Henry Bell will be producing and supplying Blue Diamond with its own label products.

Additionally, the full range of Henry Bell Wild Bird Care products will be available at 37 nationwideBlue Diamond garden centres, the closest to Grantham being at East Bridgford in Nottinghamshire.

Henry Bell,which was established back in 1825, has also made sustainable packaging a priority, with all of its wild bird food packaging being 100 per cent recyclable.

Thomas Lee, managing director of Henry Bell & Co, said: “We are delighted to be the primary wild bird care supplier for Blue Diamond.

“Henry Bell has a long heritage in producing private label wild bird food, so it’s a privilege to be partnering with Blue Diamond to provide their loyal customers withpremium produce – both own label and our extensive Henry Bell Wild Bird Care range.”

