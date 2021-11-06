Mulberry House is situated on The Green in the quiet village of Hougham.

With excellent neighbouring amenities, this beautiful home offers spacious living at its very finest, just one hour by train to London from nearby Grantham.

A spacious, well-presented executive dwelling, it has a private, open aspect to both the front and back in this popular and pretty village.

Mulberry House in Hougham

Offered with no onward chain, this beautiful home offers the discerning buyer a chance to acquire a private residence enjoying a spacious lounge with an open fire, garden room, dining room, home office, kitchen with dedicated adjoining breakfast room, utility, four double bedrooms and two bathrooms, including one en suite to the master.

The property is approached through double gates onto a large gravel driveway with parking for multiple vehicles.

There is direct vehicular access to the double garage, as well as a large patio in front of the garden room, providing an ideal space for outdoor dining and entertaining.

The outdoors patio

The rest of the front garden is made up of lawn with pretty trees and shrubs with a hedgerow to the boundary. The rear garden has been carefully and cleverly landscaped to provide different areas with different features.

Opposite a convenient gate onto The Green, there is a low-maintenance gravelled areas providing further seating, as well as a small lawned area to the side providing the base for a greenhouse.

Moving further along, there is a central lawn, which leads onto another gravelled area with an established pond and more seating.

The property is centrally heated with mains electricity, water and drainage all connected.

This property is on the market for a guide price of £595,000. Viewing is strictly by prior appointment with the agents, Mount & Minster. Call 01476 515329, email info@mountandminster.co.uk

Another one of the bedrooms

The home in Hougham is on the market with Mount & Minster

The living area

The kitchen

One of the bedrooms