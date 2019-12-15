Exercise class members raise hundreds for St Barnabas Hospice at Grantham Hospital

Members of an exercise class in Grantham have raised £700 for charity.

Jackie Whatley, who launched her sports and fitness instruction business Stretch ‘n’ Flex in 1992, hosted a coffee morning at Grantham Squash club followed by a a charity evening at Grantham Tandoori last month to raise funds for the Brachytherapy unit at Lincoln Hospital.

It also helped to pay for a special Christmas trip for adults with learning disabilities.

Members at the Stretch and Flex class raised money for the Bracytherapy unit in Lincoln Hospital. (23521933)

Jackie, who lives in Wensleysale Close, Grantham, said: “We have raised money for almost every local charity there is. We like to raise money for causes or charities of things that have happened to us or are close to our hearts.

“My husband received treatment at the bracytherapy unit after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer a few years ago. Staff at the unit were amazing so we always try and help them.

“Stretch ‘n’ Flex would also like to give special thanks to the staff of Grantham Squash Club and Grantham Tandoori for their support in hosting these events and all who attended the events and donated raffle prizes.”

Since the classes started in 1992, Jackie and members of her classes have raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Jackie, 63, worked for Bodyworks before branching out on her own and setting up Stretch ‘n’ Flex. In 1992 she held her first fund-raiser, which raised £105. Over the years, she has raised tens of thousands of pounds.

