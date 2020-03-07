A brand new exhibition will be unveiled at Grantham Museum this weekend.

The Edith Smith exhibition will be officially opened to the public on Sunday (March 8) to coincide with International Women’s Day.

The exhibition tells the story of Edith Smith, who walked the beat in Grantham and was the first policewoman to be given the powers of arrest.

Amanda Schonhut, fund-raising director, said: “Thanks to the generous donations of the Grantham public our team has designed and created the Edith Smith exhibition.

“From what was a challenge on a BBC Lincolnshire radio interview has turned into a labour of love. With the support of Lincolnshire Police, the generosity of the Grantham public and the hard work of our team at the museum, we have put together a lasting tribute to Edith”.

The exhibition will open at 2pm on Sunday and will be a new permanent feature in the museum.

For more details, visit www.granthammuseum.org.uk

