An exhibition of works created during lockdown and self-isolation will take place in the Guildhall next month.

The vibrant and varied exhibition of paintings and drawings by online students of Grantham art tutor Sarah Watson will go on show in the Newton Room in the arts centre, on St Peter’s Hill.

The theme ofthe exhibition is ‘Freedom Through Art – Creating During Lockdown’. The work has one common theme, with every artwork having been produced since March, the vast majority of it by artists working their craftin lockdown, either isolating or shielding at home, or socially distanced ‘en plein air painting’ when the weather and Covid-19 safety rules allowed some breathing space to explore the countryside.

Gallery1

When the in-person courses in Grantham had to cease, Sarah took her students and courses online, where the weekly sessions garnered an even stronger sense of mutual support and creativity. Many of the students described the classes as a ‘lifeline’ and many have taken their work to the next level.

Courses such as ‘Tricks and Techniques’, ‘Creating in Colour’ and ‘A Personal Project in Lockdown’ have produced an impressive display of still lives, portraiture and abstraction, while landscape lovers were able to transfer this year’s planned residential trip to Wales a little nearer to home instead with a socially distanced, jam-packed schedule of painting in the Peak District.

Sarah said: “It’s areally strong show, and I’m so excited about it.”

The exhibition takes place from November 6 to 28. Timings to ensure all visits to the exhibition are socially distanced and compliant with the most up to date government regulations will be posted on www.sarahwatsonarts.com with regular updates on www.facebook.com/sarahwatsonarts.

Visitors are advised to check these timings or call the Guildhall Arts Centre in advance of any planned visit, to avoid disappointment.