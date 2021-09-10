Forecasters have warned Lincolnshire residents to brace themselves for a thunderstorm which is expected to batter the county later today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning, which is set to be in place from 2pm until 8pm.

But it's doesn't cover the entire county.

MetOffice forecasts thunderstorms to the east of the country, but not all of Lincolnshire will be affected (51101712)

It is forecast to affect Grantham and villages to the north and east, but not those to the west.

The full warning area covers most of East Anglia and stretches along the east coast up to Newcastle upon Tyne. Forecasters say most areas will escape the worst but a few heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to travel disruption and flooding.

It said spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

And, where lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.