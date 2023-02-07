First aid classes for pet owners are set to be held in Barrowby.

The first classes of the year to be taught by Sara Barnes, of Who Lets Your Dog Out?, will take place on Sunday March 19 from 10am to 2pm at the Barrowby Reading Room in Church Street.

This course is suitable for all pet owners and pet care professionals.

Sara Barnes, of Who Lets Your Dog Out? (57543763)

Most of the theory and practicals are focused on what to do on a dog, but the principles apply to all dogs, cats and small pets.

Places are £55 per person. If you live further afield then you can view other locations and dates on the website www.wholetsyourdogoutuk.com/first-aid.

Anyone wishing to attend or get further information should contact Sara by emailing wholetsyourdogoutuk@hotmail.com.