Top tips on how to walk your dog safely by Grantham columnist Sara Barnes
Walking your dog safely is the focus of the column this month by Sara Barnes, of Grantham business Who Lets Your Dog Out?
There has been lots of news in the last few weeks and months about the dangerous things that can happen whilst out walking your dog.
This is from being verbally abused, to being attacked and even the latest ongoing case with the disappearance of a dog walker, while dialled in to a works conference call.
No matter what happens to others when out walking their dogs, the only person that can make sure you and your dog are as safe as possible is you.
In a previous article I wrote about wearing appropriate lights and clothing for walking at night, but even during the light of day there are things you can do.
These include:
- If you are near traffic keep your dog on lead, to prevent them straying or darting in to traffic;
- If your dog’s recall is spotty, make sure you have a high value treat or toy on you when you let them off lead in a safe area so that you can tempt them back;
- If you are worried carry a police-approved deterrent spray – some emit a loud noise and horrid smelling spray, and some even have UV component. This could be used on humans or animals that a becoming a threat;
- Use your common sense when you pick where to walk your dog and what you do on the walk;
- An unusual one, which might shock people at the moment, is that if the air temperature is below 7C then don’t let your dog swim in natural water features such as rivers and canals, as it can be too cold for them and lead to them suffering from hypothermia;
- If you are verbally abused or accosted by someone, try and get a picture of them on your phone – only when it is safe to do so – or at least a detailed description, and report the incident to the police with as much information as possible.