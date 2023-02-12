Walking your dog safely is the focus of the column this month by Sara Barnes, of Grantham business Who Lets Your Dog Out?

There has been lots of news in the last few weeks and months about the dangerous things that can happen whilst out walking your dog.

This is from being verbally abused, to being attacked and even the latest ongoing case with the disappearance of a dog walker, while dialled in to a works conference call.

Sara Barnes, of Who Lets Your Dog Out? (57543763)

No matter what happens to others when out walking their dogs, the only person that can make sure you and your dog are as safe as possible is you.

In a previous article I wrote about wearing appropriate lights and clothing for walking at night, but even during the light of day there are things you can do.

These include: