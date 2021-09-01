An open day is set to be held at the site of a former medieval manor near Grantham.

The site of a medieval manor near the village of Croxton Kerrial will be opened on Saturday.

After nine years of dedicated excavation work by volunteers and following a Heritage Lottery Fund grant, the medieval manor house site at Croxton will be finally opened to the public.

A recreation of what the manor could have looked like. (50761408)

The opening will feature guided tours, a display of finds, plus Vikings, Norman Knights and Longbowmen.

The manor was occupied by the Crioll family during the 12th and 13th centuries, with the village’s name derived from the family surname.

Refreshments will be available in the church, with no need to book and free car parking.