External staircase for pub among planning applications published by South Kesteven District Council

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 14:11, 28 October 2022
Among the planning applications published by South Kesteven District Council this week is one for an external staircase at a pub.

  • South Witham, S22/1877: Mr Howe - Proposed conservatory to rear at 25 Station Avenue.
  • Corby Glen, S22/1992: Mrs A Layton - Proposed external staircase to access existing first floor accommodation above public house at Woodhouse Arms, 2 Bourne Road.
(5827484)
  • Grantham, S22/1997: Mr Andis Lilientals - Drop kerb to create vehicular access to the existing driveway at 26 Derwent Road.
  • Allington, S22/2012: Rachel Williams - Change the proposed timber framed windows to aluminium framed windows at 44 Park Road.
  • Irnham, S22/2048: Terry Lucking - Approval of details required by condition 3 and 4 of S22/1322 (Archaeology) at Blacksmiths Cottage, Hawthorpe Road.
