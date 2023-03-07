An activist group is due to come to the town to speak to people about climate change.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) will be in Grantham town centre on Saturday.

XR will be setting up an outreach stall in Westgate in an attempt to build public support for a mass demonstration in London next month.

The Extinction Rebellion Citizens Survey Board, which is coming to Grantham, in use in Lincoln High Street. (62835063)

The group say that they will be talking to shoppers about the climate emergency and how people can use their own power as individuals to demand the Government takes immediate action to prevent climate change.

XR – which has been heavily criticised for using methods which caused damage, vandalism and public nuisance – recently announced a dramatic change in their protest strategy.

Rosemary Robinson, of XR Lincoln, said: “XR has been successful in raising public awareness of the dangers of climate change – now we need to build public support for a mass demonstration in London, starting on April 21.

Extinction Rebellion (62835066)

"As with all XR protests, this will be a peaceful protest, but this time there will be no road blocks, no gluing or lock-ons.

"Instead, we are relying on numbers to give voice to the 80 per cent of the public who are concerned or very concerned about Government inaction.

"We have booked a coach for the day, to make it easier for people to attend. Further information about April 21 and coach seat booking will be available at the stall.”

The Extinction Rebellion Citizens Survey Board, which is coming to Grantham, in use in Lincoln High Street. (62835060)

XR is planning to host other outreach stalls in Lincoln, Boston and Skegness in the run-up to the London demonstration.