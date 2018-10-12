The organisers of this year's Grantham CAMRA and St Wulfram's Beer Festival have drafted in extra supplies should supplies run low.

Some twelve barrels have been delivered on top of the 60 that will be on offer until Saturday night.

At meetings planning this weekend's festival, Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram's Church, where the event is being held, warned of the risk of beer selling fast.

He told CAMRA members some 20,000 people saw adverts for the event when they came to the church to see the Museum of the Moon feature during the recent Gravity Fields festival.

Many told him they would visit the beer festival too.

Now, CAMRA has sourced a dozen extra barrels just in case supplies should run low. A faulty barrel of ale has also been replaced.

Last year's festival saw many ales sell out on the Friday night, though the event only had 50 ales. It made for a frenzied dash to source last minute supplies.

Meanwhile, attendance at the Thursday opening was judged to be around 400.

More than 2,000 is expected in total until Saturday night.

Yesterday's opening saw people enjoy the spacious splendour of the historic church, and though busy, Camra had more than enough volunteers to provide fast service. There was also plenty of seating in the large church.

People enjoyed the morris dancing and other folk music as well as the 60 beers, 20 ciders/perries, ten gins, and the all-new prosecco bar.

Music will take place every night, with Juno performing tonight and Peaches & Cream tomorrow night.

Local talent, including Katie Taylor, will also perform tonight and tomorrow before the main performances.

Profits from the festival will go to St Wulfram's, CAMRA and the air ambulance.

It runs daily from 11am to 11pm, today and Saturday.