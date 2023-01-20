A festival to be held at Belvoir Castle will provide live music on a Friday for the first time for campers.

The Forbidden Forest festival will take place over three days in the castle grounds, from Friday, June 2, to Sunday, June 4.

The festival is expected to attract 30,000 music fans.

The Forbidden Forest festival. (61972653)

The organisers says festival-goers can expect to see the best talent across House, Tech House, Techno and D’n’B, with its biggest line-up to date of over 50 artists.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: "Forbidden Fridays will never be the same, with organisers revealing that for 2023, the Forest will be opening two live stages in the main arena on the Friday night complete with full production and stellar line-ups from world renowned party brand Glitterbox and the famous Defected record label which is one of the longest running independent labels of its kind, setting the standard for house music in the UK.

"This is the first time there has been live music on the Friday night alongside the Forbidden Silent Disco - both of which are exclusive to campers."

One of the most talented Tech artists, Michael Bibi, has just been announced as the latest act to join the line-up together with Massano, Secondcity and Jess Bays among a raft of others.

The festival is set to take place every year at Belvoir Castle, but nearby residents have voiced their anger and concerns over thousands of fans travelling through the Vale and loud music playing near their villages.

The line-up for this year's event and ticket details are available at www.forbidden-forest.co.uk

Organisers say fans who attended last year's Forbidden Forest at Belvoir Castle described it as a ‘unique raving experience with an amazing atmosphere’.